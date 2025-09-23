Bohol buy-bust: Police seize P6M shabu, firearm in Tagbilaran

The two suspects nabbed by police in Tagbilaran City in coordination with PDEA-7 during a buy-bust operation on Monday evening, September 22. | Photo courtesy of PNP BOHOL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Bohol seized over P6 million worth of suspected shabu and a firearm from two men in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City, on Monday night, September 22.

The Vohol buy-bust operation, conducted around 10:35 p.m., was carried out by the City Drug Enforcement Team (CDET) of the Tagbilaran City Police Station under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Oliveros Escober, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Authorities identified one of the suspects as alias “Punay,” 30, a welder from Barangay Pag-asa, Ubay, Bohol, who was residing in Barangay Booy with his common-law wife.

The second suspect was a 32-year-old cemetery maintenance worker from Barangay Cabatang, Alicia, Bohol, who was described as a close associate and an “errand boy” of Punay.

During the operation, police confiscated from the suspects 910 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P6,188,000, a Black Widow caliber .9mm revolver with two live rounds, and various non-drug items.

Bodegero of illegal drugs

According to police, Punay had been working for several months as a “bodegero” (drug stasher) and “kabayo” (drug courier) for inmate Darci Sanchez.

He allegedly retrieves drug supplies left in Pilar town and distributes them across Bohol, including Tagbilaran City.

Moreover, investigators added that Punay was reportedly able to dispose of about a kilo of illegal drugs every month, earning P100,000 per kilo, while also selling smaller bundles or five grams worth P9,000 each.

In a statement, Police Colonel Patricio C. Degay Jr., the Provincial Director of Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), said the success of the Bohol buy-bust operation underscores the commitment of local police and the Tagbilaran City Police Station to intensify anti-drug efforts in the province.

Authorities added that the crackdown is part of their wider campaign against illegal drugs, firearms, and criminality to protect the safety and welfare of Boholanos.

The suspects are now in police custody pending the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and illegal possession of a firearm.

