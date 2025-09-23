File criminal raps vs Villanueva, Estrada, Co and others – NBI

FROM LEFT: Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, former DPWH Usec. Roberto Bernardo, former Caloocan Rep. Mary Mitzi “Mich” Cajayon-Uy, and ex-Bulacan District Engineer Henry Alcantara.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) recommends the filing of charges against Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, former Public Works and Highways Usec. Roberto Bernardo, former Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Mary Mitzi “Mitch” Cajayon-Uy and ex-Bulacan District Engineer Henry Alcantara.

At the Senate panel on blue ribbon committee’s hearing into anomalous flood control projects on Tuesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the recommended charges are for indirect bribery and malversation of public funds.

“We had the NBI come over, the AMLC (Anti-Money Laundering Council), and, of course, the National Prosecution Service is housed in the DOJ (Department of Justice) compound. We met in Room 206 over the affidavit of Mr. Alcantara, and he was there present to answer questions,” said Remulla.

Remulla was gone from the Senate panel’s probe for four hours because he brought Alcantara to the Department of Justice for the review of the latter’s affidavit, and to assess his eligibility for witness protection following his startling allegations.

“We determined that the NBI would be investigating it and, on the outset, they recommended the filing of charges already. So we treated this already as a complaint with the NBI as the endorsing agency,” he said.

According to Remulla, they also contacted the AMLC — although someone is already present at the meeting — to give them a “digital file” for the complaint.

“They already started acting on this because this is already a filed complaint with the DOJ. Given that, I believe that freeze orders have been issued already by the AMLC over the bank accounts of [these] people,” said Remulla.

At this point, panel head and Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson asked how many persons were covered by the recommendation of charges.

“The recommendation of the NBI for prosecution, and probably this is what AMLC followed, are as follows: For Mr. Henry Alcantara, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Rep. Zaldy Co, former Usec. Roberto Bernardo and former Rep. Mitch Cajayon-Uy,” he said.

“The crimes committed were all specified in the sheets given by the NBI to us,” he added.

According to Remulla, they are still looking at the case of Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario Lipana and his wife.

“As to each one the crimes are violation of Section 3 of Republic Act 3019; Article 211 of the Revised Penal Code [or] indirect bribery, and Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code [or] malversation of public funds,” said Remulla.

He added that the Anti-Money Laundering Council is also set to issue a freeze order for the assets of the six individuals.

All six of them were implicated in the anomalous flood control projects in the country, with former Bulacan District Engineers Alcantara and Brice Hernandez alleging that Villanueva, Estrada, Co and Uy reportedly receiving kickbacks from projects rigged with corruption.

Alcantara, meanwhile, pointed at former DPWH Undersecretary Bernardo as his boss.

‘Meme only?’

But in his bid to clear his name, Villanueva — at the chamber’s plenary session — said he is ready to be investigated on the allegations being hurled against him.

“I have nothing to hide, and I welcome any inquiry that will bring out the truth,” said Villanueva.

He then proceeded to point out that Alcantara’s damning allegation itself “made clear” that he did not request for any flood control project and that he was not aware of any of it.

“District Engineer Alcantara himself admitted that a fund meant to help my future projects – and he himself said – was sent, but I had no idea about that. But see, he just mentioned my name,” said Villanueva.

“What is this? Just to mention my name and implicate me in the flood control issue, even if the witness himself confessed that I do not know anything? Meme only? I am ready—and my office is ready—to be investigated [so] that the truth may come out,” he said.

He added that just like his attendance at the Independent Commission on Infrastructure’s meeting on Monday, he is also prepared to clear his name in any forum or place to prove that the allegations against him are false and baseless.

