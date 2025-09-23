Opong may hit northernmost tip of Cebu; heavy rains expected

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Opong as of September 23, 2025 | Photo from DOST-Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tropical depression Opong, the latest major weather disturbance to enter the Philippines, may directly affect parts of Visayas, including Cebu, the latest forecast from the state weather bureau showed.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 23, Opong entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It currently packs winds with speeds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Opong was last spotted 1,045 kilometers East of Northeastern Mindanao, according to the bulletin from Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa). It is moving at west, southwestward at a speed of 10kph.

Recent forecast models from Pagasa also showed that there’s a possibility it will pass portions of Visayas, including the northernmost tip of Cebu.

But Opong may also bring rains in the rest of Cebu beginning Thursday, September 25, the state weather bureau added. That’s why they urged local disaster and rescue units, as well as the general public, to prepare for the incoming bad weather.

“Especially for residents in identified highly vulnerable areas such as those prone to landslide and flood, to regularly monitor weather updates and heed instructions from local disaster authorities,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan, in Cebuano.

Pagasa issued a heavy rainfall advisory on Tuesday, warning the public about moderate to heavy rains in most parts of the country as the tropical depression approaches.

In Cebu, rainfall volume of 50 to 100 millimeters (mm) is expected this Thursday, which means torrential rains. For reference, a rainfall volume of 30 mm can fill up eight 20-gallon water containers per square meter in one hour.

TD Opong

According to Pagasa, TD Opong may reach severe tropical storm status by Thursday as it continues to intensify.

They may also hoist Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region as early as tomorrow, September 23.

The highest TCWS that may be hoisted throughout its passage is Wind Signal No. 3, considering that this tropical cyclone may reach severe tropical storm category, they said.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” added Pagasa.

