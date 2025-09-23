Cebu FC faces Cong An Hanoi in key ASEAN Club Championship match

Glenn Ramos (left) and Noah River Ledell (right). | Cebu FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are set to resume their ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup campaign when they take on Cong An Hanoi FC at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday, September 24.

Cebu FC arrived in Vietnam on Monday, fresh from a 1-0 victory over Stallion Laguna FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Rizal Memorial Stadium last weekend.

A win over Cong An Hanoi would boost Cebu’s standing in Group A after opening the main draw with a 1-3 loss to Singapore’s Tampines Rovers FC on August 20.

Cebu and Cong An Hanoi are the only Group A clubs yet to register a point following opening defeats. Tampines Rovers and Thailand’s BG Pathum United share the top spot with three points each, while Thailand’s Buriram United and Malaysia’s Selangor FC are level on one point after battling to draws.

Head coach Glenn Ramos and midfielder Noah River Ledell, a member of the Philippine Men’s National U-23 Team who scored during the recent AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Tajikistan, attended Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. tomorrow.

After their Shopee Cup assignment, Cebu FC will return to PFL action with a Visayas Clásico showdown against Kaya FC–Iloilo on September 28 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

