Cebu Greats stay alive in MPBL, but play-in fate remains uncertain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats kept their postseason hopes alive — for now — after outlasting the Bacolod Tubo Slashers, 80–71, to close out their elimination-round campaign in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) on Monday night, September 22, at the Amoranto Gym in Quezon City.

The win pushed Cebu up to ninth place in the Southern Division standings from 12th, leapfrogging the Davao Occidental Tigers, Muntinlupa Cagers, and Sarangani Grippers — three other teams also vying for the final play-in berths. However, that boost may be short-lived as two of those squads still have crucial games left to play.

Under the MPBL’s format, the 7th to 10th seeds in each division advance to the play-in round, where the last two playoff spots are decided. Cebu’s 80–71 victory merely kept them in contention. Their fate now depends on how the other teams finish the season.

For Cebu to officially clinch a play-in slot, Davao Occidental must lose all its remaining games — including its ongoing match against Manila Batang Quiapo — as well as its final outings versus the top-seeded Abra Weavers and the Quezon City Galeries Taipans. Even a single win in any of those games would knock Cebu out, since Davao holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Sarangani, meanwhile, still has one game left against Batang Kankaloo on September 27, and a win there could also affect Cebu’s standing. Muntinlupa has already completed its elimination schedule with an 84–89 loss to the Rizal Coolers last September 17.

Monday’s win was nonetheless crucial for the Greats. Veteran forward Limuel Tampus delivered 13 points, eight rebounds, and two assists to lead Cebu. Jun Manzo bounced back from an off night to tally 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Paul Desiderio, Alvin Baetiong, and Jan Jamon combined for 22 points. JR Quiñahan and Paolo Hubalde chipped in six points apiece.

For Bacolod, Mark Day Dubouzet finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in a losing effort. John Lemuel Pastias and Miles Cañal added 11 and 10 points, respectively, as the Slashers fell to 4–24, second-to-last in the Southern Division.

The game itself was a grind. Bacolod led 37–29 before Cebu rallied to tie it at 37, then closed the first half ahead, 42–39, behind a Manzo three-pointer. The second half saw several lead changes until Cebu broke away with a 10-point burst from Manzo, Jamon, and Quiñahan to enter the final period up 64–56. They stretched the lead to 71–58 early in the fourth quarter and never looked back.

Cebu’s elimination round ends with the Greats still clinging to a play-in berth, but with their fate now resting in the hands of other teams.

