MGEN strengthens thermal business with new leadership appointments

Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN) today announced key leadership appointments within its thermal generation business, underscoring its commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

To know more about MGEN and its subsidiaries, please visit mgen.com.ph and follow us on LinkedIn.

Effective 1 October 2025, Mr. Felino “Lino” Bernardo will assume the role of President and CEO of MGEN Thermal. With his proven leadership in the power sector and track record of driving strategic growth, Bernardo is well-positioned to guide MGEN Thermal as it continues to provide reliable and responsible energy to the country.

Meralco PowerGen Corporation MGEN Welcomes New Leadership for Thermal Business

Mr. Jaime “Jimmy” Azurin, President of Global Business Power Corporation (GBP), will retire effective 30 September 2025 after more than two decades of dedicated service. To ensure a smooth leadership transition, he will remain in the organization in an advisory role until 31 December 2025.

Further strengthening the leadership team, Mr. Arnel Santos will join MGEN Thermal as Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, effective 1 October 2025, reporting directly to Bernardo. A global senior executive with more than 30 years of experience in the oil, chemicals, and energy sectors, Santos is recognized for delivering measurable business outcomes, leading cultural and operational transformations, and aligning business objectives with ESG principles and digital innovation. His appointment brings global perspective and expertise that will enhance MGEN Thermal’s operational excellence and sustainability goals.

“This leadership transition marks an important milestone for MGEN’s thermal business as we strengthen our role in providing reliable energy today, while building the foundation for a sustainable future. With Lino’s deep industry expertise and Arnel’s global track record in operational transformation, we are further equipping the business to meet the Philippines’ growing power needs responsibly and efficiently. Together, their leadership will help ensure that MGEN remains steadfast in its mission of powering a better tomorrow,” said Emmanuel V. Rubio, President and CEO of MGEN.

To know more about MGEN and its subsidiaries, please visit mgen.com.ph and follow us on LinkedIn.