SM City Cebu reopens first and only IMAX with laser theater in the region

Cebu’s premier movie destination is back and better than ever. On September 17, 2025, SM City Cebu officially reopened its IMAX theater, now upgraded with next-generation laser technology. This makes it the first and only cinema in the region to offer this state-of-the-art viewing experience.

SM City Cebu is inviting everyone to come and experience the future of cinema. Head to the newly upgraded cinema with your friends and family for an unforgettable movie experience.

The launch event was a star-studded celebration attended by key figures, including SM City Cebu Mall Manager Van Aberia, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, and VP and Special Assistant to the Executive Committee Marissa N. Fernan. Guests, including media partners and key opinion leaders, were among the first to experience the new technology with an exclusive screening of the classic film Jaws, which was digitally remastered to highlight the new system’s capabilities.

The new IMAX with Laser system provides a superior cinematic experience through a combination of cutting-edge technology and enhanced theater design:

Crystal-Clear IMAX Laser Projection: A 4K laser projection engine delivers brighter, sharper images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors available.

Next-Generation IMAX Precision Sound: The patented sound technology provides striking clarity and depth, with perfectly tuned and evenly distributed audio throughout the theater.

IMAX Immersion by Design: The theater itself has been custom-designed with stadium seating and a custom screen to ensure every moviegoer has an optimal, unobstructed view.

In addition to the technological enhancements, the theater has also been upgraded with 363 luxury plush rocker seats and redesigned entryways. Tickets are priced at ₱850 for a regular admission and ₱990 for a VIP admission, with both options including popcorn and a drink.

Experience the Best of Big-Screen Entertainment

The launch event was a star-studded celebration attended by key figures, including SM City Cebu Mall Manager Van Aberia, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, and VP and Special Assistant to the Executive Committee Marissa N. Fernan.

As one of only six locations in the country to feature the new IMAX with Laser technology, SM Cinema continues its commitment to providing world-class entertainment. This isn’t just a movie—it’s an experience that transports you into the heart of the film.

SM City Cebu is inviting everyone to come and experience the future of cinema. Head to the newly upgraded cinema with your friends and family for an unforgettable movie experience.