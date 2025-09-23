36 passengers, 17 crew rescued after MV OceanJet 2 runs aground off Bohol

Passengers of MV OceanJet 2 are seen onboard a pump boat after being rescued when their vessel ran aground between Lawis Jandayan Island and Barangay Nasingin, Getafe, Bohol. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Coast Guard District Central Visayas successfully rescued 36 passengers and 17 crew members of MV OceanJet 2 after the vessel ran aground in the waters between Lawis Jandayan Island and Barangay Nasingin, Getafe, Bohol.

The Coast Guard Sub-Station in Getafe received a distress call at around 8:40 p.m.

The fast craft had departed from Getafe Port and was bound for Cebu when the incident occurred.

Upon receiving the call, the Quick Response Team (QRT) immediately responded using a rented motorbanca. They also coordinated with the Getafe Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

By around 10 p.m., all passengers and crew were safely transported to Getafe Port.

Before being allowed to return home, the passengers underwent medical check-ups.

The joint efforts of CGSS Getafe and MDRRMO responders ensured that the rescue operations were carried out swiftly and without incident, with priority given to the safety and well-being of everyone on board.

