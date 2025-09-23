Mandaue City extends aid, assures continued support for family of hit-and-run victim

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano visits the wake of Teonie Longos, who died in a hit-and-run incident. Financial assistance was extended to his family. | Photo: Mandaue City Public Affairs Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government has extended financial assistance and pledged continued support to the family of Teonie Longos, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident on September 18 while accompanying his wife, Rosal, a Clean and Green personnel of the city.

City officials, led by Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano and Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, personally visited the Longos family to express their condolences and hand over PHP 49,000 in burial and financial assistance. Ouano clarified that the amount was set at PHP 49,000, as assistance of PHP 50,000 or more would require city council approval and may take additional time to process.

Teonie died at the scene, while Rosal sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. She was sweeping along M.C. Briones Street at dawn when the incident occurred.

Ouano assured the family that the city government will continue to support Rosal’s recovery and that she will continue to receive her salary during her absence from work.

The mayor also committed to helping the couple’s only child, a Grade 8 student, pursue and complete his education through college via the city’s scholarship program.

“So, basically dili nato sila pasagdan,” Ouano said.

(We will not abandon them.)

To improve the safety of street personnel, Ouano said he received concerns about the lack of reflectorized vests or shirts for Clean and Green workers. He expressed support for providing these to ensure that personnel are visible even in low-light conditions.

Ouano noted that some workers already have reflectorized gear, depending on their barangay, but he now wants all Clean and Green personnel across the city to be equipped.

On the issue of poorly lit areas in Mandaue, Ouano admitted this remains a challenge and emphasized that improving street lighting is one of his priorities. He said brighter lights have already been installed along A.C. Cortes Avenue, with U.N. Avenue and M.C. Briones Street next in line.

The mayor added that he will also coordinate with the Bridge Management Board to replace non-functional lights on the Mandaue side of the first Mactan-Mandaue Bridge.

