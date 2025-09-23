UC Webmasters flex might in SHAABAA Inter-Alumni basketball

UC’s 29-under team celebrates after winning a game. | SHAABAA photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters stamped their class in the ongoing SHAABAA Inter-Alumni Invitational Basketball Tournament over the weekend, seizing the top spots in two divisions while also picking up a win in another.

UC’s squads in the 30-above and 29-under divisions both improved to 2-0 after weekend victories at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

In the 30-above category, the UC Webmasters share the lead with host Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), which is also unbeaten. The Webmasters’ 29-under team, meanwhile, took solo leadership with its clean slate.

In the 30-above division, UC eked out a 76-71 win over the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves behind Rommel Ryan Luceno’s double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Marty John Pearce scored a game-high 15 points, while Dharyl Sebial added 14. Airland Tulda and Paco Brian Delantar chipped in 11 apiece.

DBTC’s John Velasco paced his squad with 13 points and nine rebounds.

UC’s 29-under team leaned on three 20-point scorers to turn back SHS-AdC Lux Oriens, 90-83. Froilan Mangubat powered the UC Webmasters with a 25-point, 15-rebound double-double, while Shane Menina and Justine Mondares poured in 25 and 24 points, respectively. Andre Benedict Chua led SHS-AdC with a game-high 28 points.

UC’s 40-above squad also joined the winners’ circle with a resounding 103-67 rout of SHS-AdC. Louth Canatan spearheaded the UC Webmasters with 26 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. Yester Daculan added 18 points, Jasper Macalam 16, Kristian Ocanada 15, and Alex Cainglet 12 as the Webmasters leveled their record at 1-1. Joel Co finished with 17 points for SHS-AdC.

DBTC, meanwhile, grabbed the top spot in the 40-above division after drubbing the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 75-52, for a 2-0 record. Gamaliel Bas led the Greywolves with 17 points, while Paul Martin Gabatan also tallied 17 in a losing effort as CEC slipped to 0-2.

In other games, SHS-AdC beat the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 93-85, in the 30-above division behind Daryle Tan’s 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. In the 29-under category, SHS-AdC Magis downed DBTC, 82-74, with Emman Malazarte erupting for 19 points and 14 rebounds.

