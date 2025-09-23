Ganzon goes unbeaten to rule Argao Rapid Open Chess Tour

Winners and organizers of the Argao Rapid Open Chess Tour pose for a group photo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon ruled the Argao Rapid Open Chess Tour 2025, held last weekend in the southern town of Argao, Cebu.

Ganzon, one of Cebu’s elite woodpushers, delivered a near-flawless performance by scoring 8.0 points after nine rounds of competition. He went undefeated, winning seven matches and drawing two, to bag the P25,000 champion’s purse against a field of fellow elite woodpushers.

Starting as the No. 2 seed, Ganzon opened with a five-game winning streak, dispatching Mark Lorenz Tutor, Alberto Acabo, Arena International Master (AIM) Rogel Niño Panilagao, No. 7 seed Cyril Ortega, and No. 3 seed International Master (IM) Rico Mascarinas.

His streak ended with a sixth-round draw against top-seeded IM Kim Steven Yap, but he bounced back strong with back-to-back victories over ninth seed Chris Aldritz Pondoyo and 24th seed Lemuel Montero in rounds seven and eight.

He closed the tournament with his second draw, this time against fellow NM Giovanni Mejia in the final round.

IM Yap settled for second place with 7.5 points and received the P20,000 runner-up prize, while IM Mascarinas rounded out the top three with 7.0 points to pocket P10,000. Mascarinas secured third place through superior tie-break points as five other players also finished with 7.0 points.

The fourth- to seventh-place finishers were Pondoyo, NM Elmer Sumngat, Triton Blue Ares Garcia, and AIM Bonn Rainauld Tibon, all with 7.0 points but ranked according to their tie-break totals.

Eighth to 10th place went to NM Mejia (6.5), Michael Pinar (6.5), and Yves Christian Fiel (6.5).

Aside from the main winners, the organizers — the Cebu School of Chess, the Argao Chess Club, and the Municipality of Argao — also honored individual performers.

They were Apple Rubin (top lady), IM Mascarinas (top senior), Ceferino Viszo Jr. (top PWD), Marquis Angelo Mallorca (top U17), and Triton Blue Ares Garcia (top U12 and top Argaoanon). Argaoanons Fiel and Hector Villamora were also recognized.

