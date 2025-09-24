AEBC Buildrite Cup 2025: Makaw, Natica, Confix grind out wins

John Therese Buhawe (from left), Nino Araw-Araw, and Levi Sinson. | AEBC photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Makaw, Natica, and Confix pulled off hard-fought victories over the weekend in the ongoing Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2025 at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus Gymnasium.

Confix, composed of members of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE), escaped with a 68-66 win over Handy Fix Grip.

Nino Araw-Araw led the charge with 18 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while teammate Dafydd Tallido added 11. The victory allowed Confix to join Bracket A winners Blockout and Makaw.

Handy Fix Grip, manned by mechanical engineers, got 18 points from Austin Antiniero, while Garrick Bande and Duke Justin Nijaga chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, in a losing effort.

In another game, Natica, made up of licensed architects, beat the mechanical engineers of Handy Fix Pro, 64-55.

John Therese Buhawe exploded for 20 points along with three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Elmo Ubanan added 16 points and four boards, while Philip Alegado had 12.

Conrad Andrino paced Handy Fix Pro with 13 points.

Makaw, represented by industrial engineers, outlasted the architects of Biorust, 61-55.

Levi Sanson poured in a night-high 29 points on top of three rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Ron Jeyc Fuentes added 11 points. Ferdinand Tiro led Biorust with 20 points, while Criz Matunog scored 13.

