Daily Gospel, September 24

September 23, which is the Wednesday of the twenty-fifth week in ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 9, 1-6.

Jesus summoned the Twelve and gave them power and authority over all demons and to cure diseases, and he sent them to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal the sick.

He said to them, “Take nothing for the journey, neither walking stick, nor sack, nor food, nor money, and let no one take a second tunic.

Whatever house you enter, stay there and leave from there.

And as for those who do not welcome you, when you leave that town, shake the dust from your feet in testimony against them.”

Then they set out and went from village to village proclaiming the good news and curing diseases everywhere.

Source: dailygospel.org

