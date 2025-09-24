Opong: Pagasa says it may make landfall in Bicol on Sept. 26

A Pagasa satellite image shows Super Typhoon Ragasa (formerly Nando) in the West Philippine Sea on the left and Tropical Depression Opong in the Philippine Sea on the right.

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said that Tropical Depression Opong might make landfall in the Bicol Region on Friday.

As of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Opong was located 980 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

It was moving west-southwestward at 15 kph.

“On the forecast track, Opong may make landfall over Bicol Region by Friday (September 26) and is expected to cross the Southern Luzon area from Friday afternoon until Saturday (September 27) morning,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa said in its latest bulletin.

Pagasa said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 will be hoisted over Eastern Visayas and the Bicol Region as early as Thursday morning.

The highest signal during Opong’s passage may reach TCWS No. 3, as it is forecast to become a severe tropical storm.

Opong may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday evening or Sunday morning, Pagasa added.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 remains in Batanes; the northwestern portion of Cagayan; the northern and central portions of Apayao, Abra, and Ilocos Norte; and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur due to Super Typhoon Ragasa (formerly Nando).

The super typhoon exited the PAR on Tuesday morning.

Ragasa is forecast to move generally west-northwest over the West Philippine Sea in the next 12 hours before turning west over southern China, where it may make landfall Wednesday evening or early Thursday.

At least one person died in a landslide in Baguio caused by Nando, local authorities said./mcm

