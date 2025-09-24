Opong will still bring rains, strong winds to Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tropical Storm Opong (international name: Bualoi) may no longer hit northern Cebu, but it will still bring rains and strong wind in the entire island province.

On Wednesday, September 24, Opong intensified into a tropical storm as it makes its way towards the Philippine landmass.

Latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) shows that the eye of Opong was last located 855 kilometers (km) east of Northeastern Mindanao.

The state weather bureau’s most recent projections showed that the storm will no longer hit the northernmost tip of Cebu as it moves west-southwestward at a speed of 20 km per hour (kph).

Opong effect: Rains, winds, rough seas expected

But Pagasa in Mactan cautioned the public to still take precautionary measures as Opong will bring rains not only in the island province of Cebu but also in most parts of the Visayas.

“For the next days, starting tomorrow, expect rains and strong winds brought by Opong here in the Visayas,” said Janina Marte, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

Additionally, they warned owners of small sea vessels, particularly fisherfolk, not to venture out to sea for their safety. Sea conditions around Cebu are expected to be rough.

“We expect moderate to rough sea conditions, making sea travel for small seacrafts risky,” Jhomer Eclarino, also from Pagasa-Mactan, said.

Opong currently packs wind with strengths of up to 65 kph, with gustiness reaching up to 80 kph.

Pagasa said Opong may further intensify into a severe tropical storm by Thursday. They may also raise storm signals in northeastern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and the Bicol Region today, Wednesday.

The highest Wind Signal that may be hoisted throughout its passage is Wind Signal No. 3, considering that this tropical cyclone may reach severe tropical storm category.

In the meantime, Pagasa urged the public to regularly monitor weather updates and to take necessary precautions against the inclement weather.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP