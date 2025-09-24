DILG: Mendiola riot paid, organized attack, not a legitimate protest

VIOLENT PROTESTS. Police take cover behind riot shields as they fire water cannons to repel protesters hurling rocks at Ayala Bridge, near Malacañang in Manila, on Sept. 21, 2025. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed on Tuesday (Sept. 23) that the Sunday riot in Mendiola involving minors was orchestrated by an organized group that paid participants to stir chaos, with the intent to destabilize the government. (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – The Sept. 21 riot in Mendiola involving minors was orchestrated by an organized group that paid participants to stir chaos, with the intent to destabilize the government, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed on Tuesday.

Remulla said children as young as 11 were recruited from the Quiapo area and paid P3,000 each to join the incident.

“Mukhang lumalabas organized group… ang bayad nila sa mga bata ay 3,000 each. May mga videos pa kami na pinapakita nila mga pera nila at niyayabang sa social media (It seems like an organized group is coming out… they pay the children 3,000 each. We even have videos of them showing off their money and bragging on social media),” Remulla said as quoted in a news release.

He said initial findings show the group instructed the participants to burn Malacañang.

“Ang instruction, kung kaya niyo umabot ng palasyo, sunugin niyo. Ganoon lang (The instruction is, if you can reach the Palace, burn it down. That’s it),” he added.

Remulla said the incident was not a political or cause-driven rally, but a paid disturbance with no clear ideological basis.He said 217 individuals are under investigation, including 95 minors.

Testimonies, social media videos, and photos are being reviewed to identify those who organized and financed the riot, he added.

Remulla confirmed that several names have surfaced, but clarified that no charges have been filed.

“No one is exempt from being investigated, tinitingnan namin. Kailangan may solid case build-up bago kami mag-prosecute (we are looking into it. There needs to be a solid case build-up before we prosecute),” he said.

The possible charges, he said, include arson, destruction of property, inciting to sedition, and sedition.

Police sustained injuries and were also attacked with tear gas, fireworks, and water reportedly sourced from canals.

He said only smoke grenades were used by police, and only for dispersal and deterrence.

Remulla underscored the Marcos administration’s commitment to due process and the rule of law.

“According nga kay (to the) Presidente, we are a nation of laws, not of men… Hindi pupwede ‘yung basta-basta kami magtuturo ng daliri (We can’t just point fingers). We have a very liberal democracy, but we have to maintain its stability,” he said. (Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)

