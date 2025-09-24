DPWH: Show-cause orders issued to execs tagged in substandard projects

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Photo from DIANNE SAMPANG / INQUIRER.net)

MANILA, Philippines — 10 officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) were issued show-cause orders for their reported lavish lifestyles, failure to cooperate in the ongoing investigations, and links to substandard projects.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon on Wednesday announced that the agency had issued these orders to these DPWH officials.

“We are giving them 5 days to submit their written explanations of reports that we have received against them, and later on, depending on the results of the investigation, appropriate administrative charges will be filed against them,” Dizon said in a press conference.

Dizon also stated that once sufficient evidence is found to prove involvement in anomalous flood control projects, those responsible will be held accountable and the cases will be submitted to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure. /apl

