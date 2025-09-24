Gipalig-on ang connectivity sa Sugbu

Cebu continues to stand out as a hub for business, education, and tourism. From IT parks anduniversities in Cebu City to the white beaches of Malapascua and the whale sharks of Oslob, theprovince attracts a growing population of residents, workers, and visitors who all requirestrong, seamless connectivity.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

Globe is answering this demand with new builds and upgrades across Cebu’s most important communities.

Comprehensive Network Expansion

Globe has reinforced its network in Cebu City with towers in Parian, Zapatera, Quiot Pardo,Sambag I, Guba, Suba San Nicolas, Mambaling, and Apas. Service is also stronger around high-traffic areas such as the University of San Carlos Technological Center and North GeneralHospital, ensuring that students, professionals, and health workers have consistent access.

Connectivity has likewise been expanded across Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue, Talisay, Bogo, andNaga. Provincial towns such as Argao, Compostela, Cordova, Daanbantayan, Liloan, Moalboal,and San Fernando now enjoy improved coverage, reaching both residential neighborhoods andtourism areas.

Impact on Daily Life

The benefits of stronger signals are wide-ranging. Entrepreneurs and tourism operators canprocess online bookings, run digital payments, and reach global customers more easily.Students are able to join online classes without interruptions, while families access essentialservices such as mobile banking and government platforms with less hassle.

Tourists visiting Cebu also enjoy worry-free travel with dependable mobile coverage that keeps them connected as they explore.

Promos and Offers

Globe supports these network gains with data offers tailored to different budgets and lifestyles.Prepaid subscribers can use Go+99 for bigger data allocations with 5G access, TM customerscan enjoy value deals through EZ50 5G, and postpaid users can rely on GPlan.

Globe At Home broadband extends reliable internet to households and businesses in covered areas.

Long-Term Commitment

Continuing to enhance its network in Cebu underscores the company’s commitment to its communities, from small fishing towns to growing IT hubs. The province’s mix of industries and attractions relies heavily on dependable connectivity, and Globe’s sustained investments giveresidents and visitors the stronger, faster service they need.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.