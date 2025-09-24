Bogo City inaugurates sanitary landfill in Brgy. La Paz

The Bogo City landfill in Barangay La Paz. | City Government of Bogo FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Garbage disposal in Bogo City will no longer be a problem after the local government inaugurated its sanitary landfill on Tuesday, September 23.

The 7.2 hectare facility, that is located in Sitio Mohon in Barangay La Paz, is the first sanitary landfill in northern Cebu that is owned by a local government unit (LGU).

“Sugod na ang full operation sa atoang Landfill. Kining pasilidad usa ka dakong kalampusan sa sistema sa pagdumala sa basura dinhi sa atu. Kini pinasikad sa tinguha nga makahimo kita og usa ka mas limpyo ingon man Green nga Dakbayan para sa karon ug sa umaabot nga mga henerasyon sa mga Bogohanon,” the city government said in an advisory.

(Our landfill has already started full operations. This facility is an accomplishment for our garbage disposal system. This is in line with our desire for a cleaner and greener city today and for the future generation of Bogohanons.)

The establishment of the Bogo City landfill was also in compliance with Republic Act No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act that mandates LGUs to establish their own waste management facility for the proper disposal of garbage.

Its inauguration on Tuesday and the ceremonial dumping that happened on the same day was led by Mayor Maria Cielo “Mayel” Martinez, Vice-Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez, and members of the City Council.

To ensure the proper operation of the sanitary landfill, Bogo City officials earlier entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Waste Management Inc. (WMI), headed by Engr. Generoso Dungo, that is tasked to manage its operations.

The undertaking will also ensure compliance with safety standards and environmental laws.

Under the MOA, Bogo City will dump its garbage at the sanitary landfill free of charge. A garbage disposal fee of P500 per cubic meter will only be collected from neighboring localities that will bring their wastes to the facility.

WMI will also pay Bogo City P2.5 million per quarter or P10 million per year in the next 15 years, for the use of the facility. This is on top of the one percent share that the City will get from WMI’s annual gross income.

Bogo City officials said that the revenue will help them implement various programs and projects for their constituents.

The Bogo City landfill’s integrated components include a composting facility, a materials recovery facility for recyclable materials, hazardous waste storage, a fully engineered high-density polyethylene (HDPE) liner, and a waste water treatment facility for the leachate.

