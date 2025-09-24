CIT-U leads anti-corruption forum with CESAFI, COPCU 7

In a powerful move to combat pervasive corruption, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), in partnership with the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) and the Consortium of Private Colleges and Universities in Region 7 (COPCU 7), recently hosted a major anti-corruption forum.

Held on September 22, 2025 at the university’s library, the forum, titled “Breaking the Chains of Corruption: Restoring Integrity, Strengthening Laws, and Empowering Citizens in the Philippines,” brought together a diverse group of academic leaders, student representatives, and community members from basic education schools and colleges across the region. The event was a clear declaration that Cebu’s academic community is uniting to fight for a more just and transparent society.

A Resolute Stand for Integrity

CIT-U President Engr. Bernard Nicolas E. Villamor opened the forum with a compelling call to action. “We are not just CIT University today, but we are one with the country… to voice out to the world…that we are here to make this fight not just today, but to fight against corruption, to say no to corruption, and to say yes to integrity,” he declared.

His speech emphasized that this was not a ceremonial event but a resolute stand to “reclaim the future” for the next generation. This strong message positioned CIT-U at the forefront of the movement, demonstrating its deep commitment to societal change.

Expert Perspectives on Corruption’s Toll

The forum provided a crucial platform for dialogue, featuring three distinguished speakers who offered insightful perspectives on the multifaceted issue of corruption. Retired Associate Justice Gabriel T. Ingles of the Court of Appeals Visayas underscored the importance of accountability, urging citizens to channel their righteous anger into action to recover stolen public funds.

Atty. Jonathan P. Capanas, CPA, Dean of the University of San Jose-Recoletos School of Law, highlighted the devastating economic impact. He used the immense value of 1 trillion pesos to illustrate the colossal loss to the country. He powerfully stated that “every peso is not just a paper, it is a bridge not built, a classroom not furnished, a hospital bed not delivered, a meal not served.” This analogy brought the abstract concept of financial loss to a tangible, human level, emphasizing how corruption directly harms ordinary Filipinos.

Fr. Rogelio K. Bag-ao, SVD, Provincial Superior of the SVD-PH Southern Province, addressed the moral and cultural dimensions. He described corruption as a “culture of dishonesty” that often begins with small, trivial acts. He emphasized that corruption is not just an immoral crisis but a sin, and that honesty is a fundamental commitment in the fight against it.

CIT-U Empowering the Youth as Torchbearers of Change

A key theme of the forum was the pivotal role of the youth, framed as the “torchbearers of change.” Speakers urged students to leverage their skills as digital natives to use online platforms not just for communication, but as a powerful tool for advocacy and accountability.

Engr. Villamor affirmed the university’s support for student active engagement, encouraging students to be educated and aware rather than just engaging in physical protests. He emphasized that the university promotes a sustained, long-term fight against corruption, not just a one-time event. He also advised students that “the pen is mightier than the sword,” suggesting that a unified petition from their one-million-strong academic network would be far more impactful than physical protests.

This initiative aligns perfectly with CIT-U’s mission to instill social responsibility and integrity in its students. The university plans to continue this vital conversation in classrooms to ensure the anti-corruption momentum is sustained.

A Call to Action

The forum culminated in a powerful call to action, which included the reading of a manifesto and a sacred Prayer Against Corruption. A highlight of the event was the community singing of the patriotic song “O Bayan Ko.” Played over the campus-wide PA system, the song united students who stood and sang in unison, creating a truly powerful and moving moment.

Engr. Villamor’s final message resonated with everyone in attendance: “You all have a role in this fight. So let’s, together, let’s fight corruption. Say no to corruption, say yes to integrity.”

CIT-U‘s leadership in this forum marks a new chapter for Cebu’s academic community, solidifying its commitment to forging a better, more honest future for the Philippines.