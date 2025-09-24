DPWH Central Visayas officials told to explain alleged ‘lavish lifestyles’

Secretary Vince Dizon announces that show cause orders have been issued to 10 DPWH officials, including two from Central Visayas, for reported lavish lifestyle, failure to cooperate with investigations, and involvement with substandard project. | via Inquirer.net

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two officials from the Central Visayas office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have been summoned to explain why they reportedly live in lavish lifestyles.

Secretary Vince Dizon on Wednesday, September 24, announced that his office issued show cause orders to 10 DPWH executives to answer allegations on approving substandard infrastructure projects, failure to cooperate with investigators, as well as living lavishly.

The list included current DPWH-7 director, Engr. Danilo Villa Jr. and lawyer Brandon Ray Raya, the head of the agency’s right of way and legal division (Rowald).

“We are giving them 5 days to submit their written explanations of reports that we have received against them, and later on, depending on the results of the investigation, appropriate administrative charges will be filed against them,” Dizon said in a press conference.

Dizon also stated that once sufficient evidence is found to prove involvement in anomalous flood control projects, those responsible will be held accountable and the cases will be submitted to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure.

As of this writing, reporters continue to reach out to Villa and Raya for their comments. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP