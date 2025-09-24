PH, Ukraine eye drone co-production, increased trade ties

VISITING PARLIAMENTARIANS. (From left) Ukrainian Member of the Parliament Vadym Halaichuk, Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines Yuliia Fediv, Tamila Tasheva MP, Lesia Vasylenko MP, and Stratbase ADRI President Dindo Manhit pose for a photo during the high-level forum titled Strengthening Strategic Ties: Enhancing Cooperation between the Philippines and Ukraine in BGC, Taguig City on Sept. 23, 2025. (PNA photo by Joyce Ann Rocamora)

MANILA – A delegation of Ukrainian parliamentarians visiting the Philippines cited the “huge potentials” for collaboration with Manila, including the possible co-production of drones and boosting trade initiatives.

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Vadym Halaichuk said the Philippines, a staunch supporter of just and lasting peace in Ukraine, was well-positioned to become a priority partner in Kyiv’s policy for Ukrainian restoration.

“President Zelensky made it very clear that Ukraine’s policy towards restoration and forming partnerships is that we will be forming these partnerships with our friends, with allies, and we will not be giving those contracts to countries that have helped Russia in its aggression,” Halaichuk said during a Stratbase Forum on Sept. 23.

“That is a reason why a country such as the Philippines should pay more attention and be interested, because we will definitely be welcoming the countries that have cooperated and helped us,” he added.

Fellow Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko highlighted Ukraine’s status as one of the world’s “more militarily developed and sophisticated” nations today due to its expertise and advancements in weapons technology, especially in military drone production.

“(On drones), it’s about how you use them, how you launch them, where you launch them and how you counter the technology that your enemy or opponent has to block your attacks—that’s what matters,” she said.

“That cannot be just transferred in the box, it’s in the minds of Ukrainian military personnel, of our personnel, of our commanders and strategists who know on the ground and in the field how to do so. And this is a whole new level of partnership that needs to be discussed,” she added.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Vasylenko said her country was able to grow the number of its drone producers to “over 1,000,” who continuously innovate and develop the equipment to meet the current needs of each Ukrainian military unit.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines Yuliia Fediv earlier said Ukraine is looking to forge a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation with the Philippines— a deal she hopes would pave the way for possible talks on joint co-production.

As of posting, the Ukrainian Embassy in Manila has yet to provide an update about the progress on the MOU signing.

Halaichuk, Vasylenko, together with Tamila Tasheva MP, are in the Philippines as part of a delegation composed of members of the Ukrainian parliamentarians and representatives from leading Ukrainian analytical institutions.

The visit comes as Ukraine looks to deepen its overall bilateral cooperation with the Philippines amid the evolving security challenges in the region. (PNA)

