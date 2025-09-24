Pam: Senate flood control probe should also include Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro hoped that the national government would also investigate alleged anomalies involving the flood control project here.

Baricuatro made this statement on Wednesday, September 24, after several officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), including those from Central Visayas, have been instructed to explain allegations of living a lavish lifestyle.

“Dapat gali, if you ask me, mas ganahan gani ko conduct the investigation here in Cebu. Because after all, usa ta sa pinakadaghan og flood control projects. P26 billion naa diri sa Cebu. That’s 414 projects,” she said.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the governor also welcomed Secretary Vince Dizon’s decision to look into the lifestyle of DPWH executives. Among those named were from Central Visayas: regional director Engr. Danilo Villa Jr. and the legal division head, lawyer Brando Ray Raya.

Both Villa and Raya had been instructed to respond to accusations of living lavishly.

“It’s about time and I hope… sakto ra sad na nga ang Region 7 ilahang giapil,” Baricuatro added.

She also urged investigating bodies, as well as concerned government agencies, to tell all, by divulging contractors and politicians involved in the flood control mess.

“I can feel people are really adamant. people are really starting to be very angry about this corruption thing in Cebu,” said Baricuatro.

Meanwhile, Cebu has been selected to hold the pilot meeting for the Governors for Good Governance, the governor revealed. The movement, an offshoot of the Mayors for Good Governance, seeks to uphold full transparency and accountability on the flood control scandal.

