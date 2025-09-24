CESAFI Season 25: Belano’s Wildcats set to face former team UV

Felix “Donbel” Belano of the CIT-U Wildcats. | CESAFI photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers continue their grueling back-to-back schedule in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 Men’s Basketball Tournament when they clash with the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats on Thursday, September 25, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The matchup doubles as a mini reunion of sorts for Wildcats head coach Felix “Donbel” Belano, who is a three-time CAAA (now the CESAFI) and two-time national champion with UV in his college days. Adding weight to it was his guidance for the Green Lancers as its head coach in winning the 2013 Cesafi title.

This time, Belano will be calling the shots against his former assistant coach, Gary Cortes, now a six-time Cesafi champion, when the game tips off at 6:45 p.m.

The Green Lancers are on a roll, winning three straight games to open their four-peat chase. They remain unbeaten despite a tight double round-robin schedule that has forced them into multiple games each week.

Their latest victory just came on Tuesday night with a 76-61 win over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

Meanwhile, Belano’s Wildcats have shown plenty of fight but are still searching for their first win of the season after back-to-back losses — first to the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the opener, then to Benedicto College last Sunday.

Despite the slow start, CIT-U remains one of the season’s intriguing teams under a championship-caliber coach. At the same time, boasting a scrappy roster of defenders and scorers led by rookie Serafin Duarte, who topped the league in scoring after Week 1 with averages of 17 points and four rebounds per game in two outings.

In the curtain-raiser at 5:45 p.m., the UC Main Baby Webmasters will go for back-to-back wins against the struggling USJ-R Jaguar Cubs. Head coach Reggie Licanda’s squad opened its campaign with a victory over the CIT-U Junior Wildcats last September 20.

