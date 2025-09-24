Mandaue City councilor pushes for local independent anti-corruption body

Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna is proposing for the creation of an independent anti-corruption body within the local government to ensure transparency and prevent graft in public projects.

Fortuna said the move is in response to ongoing corruption issues, particularly the recent controversy surrounding national flood control projects. He emphasized the need for Local Government Unit to establish internal mechanisms to ensure transparency and accountability.

Fortuna said that while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already established an Independent Infrastracture Commission to investigate corruption in flood control projects, other government initiatives may also be tainted with irregularities.

He believes it is time for local governments to take a more proactive role. “In light of the national corruption issues we’re seeing, I believe everyone should be part of the solution—not just at the national level, but especially at the local level,” Fortuna said.

READ: Mandaue flood control projects: Nearly P700M spent in 7 years – mayor

He cited a recent case in Mandaue where two trucks delivered to the city were found to be second-hand, despite being purchased as brand new, as an example of the need for stricter monitoring and oversight.

Fortuna envisions a local body modeled after the Office of the Ombudsman, with the authority to monitor procurement, project implementation, and other government transactions to prevent overpriced, substandard, or “ghost” projects.

“Although we have the Commission on Audit and internal auditors, corruption cases still arise—even reaching the Ombudsman and the Sandiganbayan,” he said. “The objective is to make sure public funds are not wasted and the public interest is protected.”

He plans to file an ordinance to formally establish the anti-corruption body, which would initially have local application but may later serve as a model for other LGUs.

“Hopefully, once the structure is in place and it proves effective, it can be mirrored by other local governments,” he said.

Fortuna also pointed out that the proposed body would monitor not only city-initiated projects but also national projects implemented within the LGU’s jurisdiction. He raised concerns about the lack of local government participation in national infrastructure planning and implementation, a need for check and balance.

Citing examples such as skywalks built by national agencies and later turned over to the city, Fortuna stressed the importance of local oversight to ensure proper construction and accountability before turnover.

“If there are findings of anomalies, whether they can be addressed locally or need to be escalated to the national level, the system should be in place,” he said.

“If a project can be rectified, that’s good. But if it’s clearly tainted with corruption, then we need to bring it to the proper agencies—whether the Ombudsman or the Office of the President.”

Fortuna emphasized that the body should be composed of individuals with integrity, impartiality, and public trust. “These must be people who are respected and credible—because they will be helping ensure the LGU’s processes and projects are clean and properly implemented.”

He acknowledged that the proposal is still in the conceptual stage, but stressed the urgency of acting now. “This is a proactive step to restore public trust in government. With the low confidence people currently have due to corruption issues, we need to show that local governments are serious about good governance,” he said. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP