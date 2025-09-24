Green Lancers displayed championship form, rout USC to go 3-0

UV Green Lancers huddle up during a timeout. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers showed no signs of fatigue despite a grueling back-to-back schedule, routing the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 76-61, in the Cesafi Season 25 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, September 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the win, the Green Lancers seized the solo lead in the eight-team men’s division standings with a spotless 3-0 (win-loss) record, marking their first convincing victory of the season.

UV opened its campaign with two close wins — 74-70 over the USPF Panthers and 66-62 against the USJ-R Jaguars — before finally flashing its dominant form against USC.

The Green Lancers built a commanding 68-48 cushion at the start of the fourth quarter and never looked back.

Sharpshooter AJ Sacayan led the charge with 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc, along with six rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Raul Gentallan chipped in 11 points, while Marchie Sabanto and Rovello Robles added 10 apiece, with Sabanto also hauling down seven rebounds.

USC’s Kyle Maglinte, one of Cesafi’s top performers in Week 1, was the lone bright spot for the Warriors with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. James Paolo Gica contributed 13 points and seven boards, while Jhoernel Vince Tangkay had 10 points as USC slipped to 1-2 in the standings.

UV punished USC’s miscues, scoring 22 points off the Warriors’ 22 turnovers, while committing only 23 themselves. The Green Lancers also controlled the paint, 34-28, dominated in transition, 23-13, and drew solid support from their bench, which outscored USC’s reserves, 43-22.

In contrast, the UV Baby Lancers hit a brick wall against the USPF Baby Panthers, 60-69, in the high school division. The defeat dropped UV to the fifth spot of the standings, while USPF logged their season opening win.

Jack Robert Cox posted 16 points to top USPF’s scorers with three rebounds and three steals. UV’s AJ Ejurango spoiled his game-high 19-point and 16-rebound, double-double.

