Gullas Cup: Talisay dethrones Minglanilla with easy Game 3 win

Talisay Aksyon Agad players and coaching staff celebrate after winning the 2025 Rhea Gullas Cup title. | Rhea Gullas Cup photo

CEBU, Philippines — Talisay Aksyon Agad hoisted the Rhea Gullas Cup First District Basketball Tournament crown, by dethroning archrivals Abante Minglanilla in their winner-take-all Game 3 championship showdown, 93-80, on Tuesday, September 23, at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

With the homecourt advantage, the Talisaynons didn’t give Minglanilla an inch, proving their elimination-round win and Game 1 finals victory were no fluke. Most importantly, they avenged their finals loss to Minglanilla last year.

Kert Fedelis and Kristian Alejandrino spearheaded Talisay’s title-clinching victory with 24 and 20 points, respectively. Alejandrino, the team captain, also added seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Fedelis chipped in two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. Ruben Bequilla turned in a key double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Arvinji Paras contributed 12 markers.

For Minglanilla, last year’s Gullas Cup champion, Benedict Alforque topscored with 23 points along with five rebounds, five steals, and four assists. Lance Kendrew Salma added 18 points, while Gevy Eredera finished with 14 markers in a losing effort.

Talisay led by as many as 15 points, 92-77, down the stretch after a shaky and grueling first three periods that featured 14 lead changes and nine deadlocks.

They overcame a slow 0-8 start and a 37-41 halftime deficit as Ronald Bucao’s squad regrouped, seized a 55-53 lead, and later built an 80-69 cushion in the final period before never looking back.

Talisay greeted the fourth period with a, 13-3 run, capped by a three-pointer from Arvinji Paras and free throws from Aaron Peñaflor to spark their scoring run en route to a huge lead.

Shortly after, Kristian Alejandrino drilled back-to-back triples to stretch the lead to 80-69 with 5:13 left, which essentially was the turning point toward victory.

This marks the 12th championship for Talisay City since the league’s inception.

