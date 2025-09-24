SBP Region 7 real-time Cesafi stats aim to put spotlight on top performers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7 has rolled out a major initiative to further modernize the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) by providing detailed live statistics for both the men’s and high school basketball tournaments.

The project is led by SBP Region 7 Director Josemaria Rafael “Popoy” Navarro, son of the late Rico Navarro, who also served as SBP Region 7 Director and was a former President of the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC).

Navarro said the initiative, funded by SBP’s national headquarters, is being offered voluntarily to support Cesafi’s operations.

“The service is actually sponsored by the federation in order to support the CESAFI and help out teams, players, writers, and fans to understand the game better,” he said.

The live statistics, accessible online, track key metrics such as possessions, offensive efficiency, points per possession, and other advanced numbers designed to give a clearer picture of player and team performance.

The data also gives optimisim in helping Cesafi determine season awards like the “Mythical Five” and “Most Valuable Player” in addition to the traditional Finals MVP honors in both divisions.

He added that the numbers will become more meaningful as the tournament progresses since most teams have only played once so far.

Even so, after the opening week of action, SBP Region 7 already released the top performers in both divisions.

In the men’s bracket, CIT-U Wildcats rookie Serafin Duarte led Week 1 with an average of 17 points, four rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. USC Warriors’ Kyle Maglinte followed with 16 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Completing the top five were Keaton Clyde Taburnal (USPF), Fritz Gonzales (USJ-R), and Janjan Peteros (USPF).

On the high school side, San Carlos School of Cebu’s Neil Ibarita topped the list with 19 points, followed by Henry Kristoffer Suico (18 points, SHS-AdC Magis Eagles), Jape Mamza (17 points, UC Main Baby Webmasters), Daniel Cerilles Jr. (16 points, DBTC Greywolves), and Jack Robert Cox (16 points, USPF Baby Panthers).

Cesafi has its own statistician and also provides live stats.

