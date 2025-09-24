CEBU CITY, Philippines — When art imitates life, it does so with striking clarity.

In Bohol, a young local artist named Ryard Josh Adorabl is doing just that, using art not just as means of creative outlet but also a form of mirroring the societal happenings.

Bohol artist uses soil to create ‘Pasanin ng Bayan,’ a bold protest art on corruption

“Hindi ko kayang i-express vocally lahat, so I use my talent to say everything through art,” he said in an interview with CDN Digital.

He believed that art has the timeless power to communicate what words often cannot.

“Promoting societal awareness is historically proven din naman during 17th century kase the art itself can’t be distorted or changed at all,” he said.

As the Philippine government faces growing scrutiny over corruption scandals, Ryard has chosen not to speak out verbally but to pour his message into his work.

Among his though-provoking pieces is his recent painting, Pasanin ng Bayan or ‘Burden of the nation’, which captured attention online, not just for its technique, but for its bold political commentary.

About ‘Pasanin ng Bayan’

In these past few weeks, public outrage has surged due to alleged anomalies in flood control projects, with links to widespread corruption involving several government officials.

Drawing from this harsh reality, Ryard created Pasanin ng Bayan, a piece that evokes a familiar narrative where the people continue to suffer while those in power live comfortably.

“Tinawag ko siyang “Pasanin ng Bayan” kasi baliktad ang nangyayari,” he explained.

“Imbes na ang bayan ang pasanin nila, sila pala ang pasanin ng bayan.”

Ryard also shared the meaning behind each element of his piece.

‘Pasanin ng Bayan’ by Ryard Josh Adorabl | Contributed photo

Siting right on top the crowd of masses is a crocodile-headed man where he clothed it with a Barong to evoke greediness and corruption in those with power.

Chained on the man is an eagle which he explained a symbol of the restrained and controlled dignity and spirt of the nation.

He portrayed blindfolded citizens kneeling, embodying the powerless masses whose labor sustains the corrupt.

A chess piece staff is also seen held by the crocodile man, hinting at dynastic politics where power is treated as a family game.

Lastly, a man carrying a broken scale of justice, showing how justice no longer serves the people; but instead, adds to their burden.

Each of these details are drawn from his emotion.

“Galit ako nung ginawa ko yun,” he said.

“It was my emotional way of expressing my feelings sa nangyayari. And that anger resonated with the viewers.”

Present in the Bohol Trillion Anti-Corruption Rally, the ‘Pasanin ng Bayan’ was flocked by masses. | Contributed photo

For him, this wasn’t just art, it was a release of call for justice; and the public response proved that his feelings weren’t isolated.

“If I’m this angry about our nation’s situation, how much more sila?” he reflected.

His piece has now reached to Php 300,000 in bidding.

As a soil artist

Ryard’s work doesn’t just stand out for its message, it’s also unique in its medium.

He paints with soil, which some usually sees just on the sides but he saw it as new technique.

This creative direction began after Typhoon Odette devastated his hometown in Bohol.

In the aftermath, he found the soil scattered across their home, he said, “its remnants inspired me to make art out of it.”

“I grabbed some soil gamit kamay ko and told myself, ‘Gagawa ako ng obra to spread a message na even in every disaster, there’s still beauty in it.’”

Since then, Ryard has used soil as a symbolic material for all his artwork.

Gritty, grounded, and real, just like the stories he tells.

Permanent protest

Ryard believes that art remains one of the last unchangeable forms of protest.

While information can be manipulated and opinions silenced, a painting remains untouched.

It is a permanent witness to what was felt, what was wrong, and what needed to be said.

And in his pieces, Ryard wants to portray what needs attention.

This time, with Pasanin ng Bayan, he doesn’t aim to comfort.

Instead, he wants people to feel the weight, that the masses are now burdened with those who take advantage of those under. /csl