Aviation industry bets big on Cebu as major air hub outside Manila

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (DALE ISRAEL / INQUIRER VISAYAS)

CEBU CITY — Cebu is reinforcing its role as the main aviation hub in southern Philippines as more airlines continue to mount direct domestic and international flights out of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Industry officials said Cebu’s strategic location, growing economy, and strong tourism pull make it an ideal alternative gateway outside Metro Manila, helping ease congestion in the capital while linking Visayas and Mindanao to the rest of the world.

MCIA, the country’s second busiest airport, now serves as a key transit point not just for tourists but also for business travelers and overseas Filipino workers. Recent expansions by carriers underscore Cebu’s growing prominence in the aviation sector.

AirAsia Philippines, for instance, has announced the reopening of its Cebu hub starting November 15, 2025, with three new domestic routes and two international connections. The low-cost airline will relaunch flights from Cebu to Davao, Caticlan, and Iloilo service. On the international front, it will reconnect Cebu to Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

“Cebu is a cornerstone in our next phase of growth in the Philippines,” said the company’s aviation group chief commercial officer Amanda Woo. “By linking domestic feeders from across the Visayas and Mindanao into international gateways like Macao and Kuala Lumpur, we are creating a stronger bridge between local communities and the wider region.”

Company CEO Capt. Suresh Bangah also added that the comeback expansion is aimed at easing Manila congestion while creating jobs and supporting communities in the Visayas.

The Department of Tourism in Central Visayas welcomed the development, stressing that Cebu’s role as a genuine gateway to the Philippines. “By choosing Cebu as one of its hubs, AirAsia is sending a powerful message: our island is not just a destination but a genuine gateway to the Philippines,” said Riza Marie Macaibay, DOT-7 senior tourism operations officer.

MCIA is also set to welcome direct flights from Cebu to Australia via Brisbane, the country’s third-largest city after Sydney and Melbourne, this December, further strengthening its connectivity expansion.

Private airport operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp. also lauded the expansion, calling it “a powerful synergy” that strengthens Cebu’s positioning as a vital hub for both business and leisure travel.

Analysts note that with world-class facilities such as MCIA’s Terminal 2, Cebu is poised to attract more carriers in the coming years, expanding connectivity not only across Asia but also to potential long-haul destinations.

As airlines ramp up their Cebu operations, industry stakeholders believe the Visayas’ economic center is on track to becoming a stronger international aviation hub, one that supports tourism, commerce, and economic growth in the southern Philippines.

From January to July 2025, MCIA handled 6.86 million passengers, 5.16 million from domestic flights and 1.69 million from international routes, official data showed.

Domestic travel continued to drive overall numbers, though slight dips were seen in February and July. International traffic, meanwhile, rebounded strongly in July with a 19% jump, the highest monthly growth this year. Overall, the figures point to steady travel demand, boosted by rising international arrivals mid-year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP