Lacson: Alcantara has records on alleged kickback allegations vs solons

Former DPWH District Engineer Henry Alcantara during the Senate public hearing on alleged anomalous flood control and other infrastructure projects on September 23, 2025. (INQUIRER PHOTO / NINO JESUS ORBETA)

MANILA, Philippines — On top of his sworn affidavit, former Department of Public Works and Highways – Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara holds records proving his allegations against Sens. Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada, Rep. Zaldy Co, former Rep. Mitch Cajayon-Uy, former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., as well as former DPWH Usec. Roberto Bernardo, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson.

Alcantara, during the Senate blue ribbon panel’s hearing on September 23, implicated the six individuals in flood-control anomalies, accusing the incumbent and former lawmakers of involvement in budget insertions and kickbacks from government projects.

He made the bombshell revelation in an affidavit he read during the hearing.

What proof does he have?

“When I talked to Secretary Remulla, I asked him about that. Apparently, Alcantara holds records. So it’s not just his say-so or ‘Leave it to Batman’ moment. I asked what this is based on, but they told me there’s a record,” Lacson, who head the blue ribbon panel, told reporters in a mix of Filipino and English in a chance interview on Wednesday.

But when asked what type of records Alcantara showed to the Department of Justice, Lacson said he did not know.

“I don’t know. I didn’t ask because it’s with the DOJ. It’s where he went,” he said.

The National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday recommended the filing of charges against Alcantara, Villanueva, Estrada, Co, Bernardo, and Cajayon-Uy for indirect bribery and malversation of public funds.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the recommendation was made after Alcantara made public his affidavit.

