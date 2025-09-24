No parking zone set along A. Del Rosario St. in Mandaue starting Sept. 29

The portion along A. Del Rosario St. in Sitio Sta. Cruz, Brgy. Tipolo will be designated as no parking zone. | Photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Beginning Monday, September 29, 2025, a portion of A. Del Rosario Street in Sitio Sta. Cruz, Barangay Tipolo, near a brewery plant, will be designated as a no parking zone. Violators will be clamped, according to the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

TEAM head Hyll Retuya said they have been receiving complaints about vehicles parked on both sides of the road, causing obstruction and inconvenience to residents and motorists.

He said the issue has persisted for a long time, with even non-residents using the road as parking space. This, he added, has essentially turned a public road into private parking.

“For the longest time, diha rajud na sila magparking,” he said. “So karon, ni-take najud ko ug bold move para ani. In fact, bug-at ug lisod sad baya unta kay taga-Tipolo sad ko. Pero kinahanglan jud nga ipatuman nato ang balaod.”

Retuya said he coordinated with barangay officials and the Mandaue City government before proceeding with the enforcement. “Ang dalan sagad gamiton sa mga pribadong sakyanan, mao usab kini ang agianan kung huot ang sa highway Tipolo,” he said.

According to Retuya, TEAM has been conducting an information drive since September 22, reminding drivers not to park in the area. Signages have already been installed on both sides of the street.

“Starting karong Monday, kinsa tong mga sakyanan nga mahibilin diha, atoa ng ipa-bira, ipa-clamp kay bawal najud na diha,” said Retuya.

The penalties are as follows: P1,000 for illegal parking, P1,500 for clamping, and P1,000 for unattended vehicles.

Joy Pacencia said she supports the move because she does not own a vehicle, and she believes it’s good to keep the area clear and clean.

She runs a sari-sari store in the area and noted that vehicles are often parked along the road. /csl

