NBI seizes P170M worth of fake branded caps, sports apparel

IMITATION. Some of the fake caps seized by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in several stalls in Manila on Sept. 17, 2025. The raids resulted in the seizure of P170 million worth of fake branded caps and sports apparel. (Photo courtesy of NBI-PIO)

MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday said it has seized more than P170 million worth of fake branded caps and sports apparel from several shops in Manila.

In raids conducted last Sept. 17, the NBI–Fraud and Financial Crimes Division (NBI-FFCD) said it implemented several search warrants in 15 stalls in Binondo and one stall in San Nicolas for trademark infringement in relation to Republic Act 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

The operation was initiated after a complaint was filed on behalf of New Era and ‘47 against the stalls, requesting an investigation and enforcement actions to stop the proliferation of counterfeit products bearing the New Era and ‘47 trademarks.

Originally founded in 1920, the New Era Cap Company has over 500 different licenses, including caps and apparel for American sports leagues such as the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Football League, National Hockey League, as well as motor sports, soccer, tennis, and golf.

The NBI said the implementation of the search warrants resulted in the seizure of 33,744 pieces of assorted products bearing the New Era trademark, and 15,103 pieces of assorted products bearing ‘47 trademark, with an estimated total value of P170,309,900. (PNA)

