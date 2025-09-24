Ex-PNP chief Torre backs ICC charges vs Duterte, cites spike in drug war killings

INQUIRER PHOTO/LYN RILLON

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III backed Wednesday the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) charges of crimes against humanity against former President Rodrigo Duterte, saying official data show killings in anti-drug operations surged immediately after Duterte took office in 2016.

Torre, who served as chief of the Regional Operations Division of Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) at the time, said it was “easy” for him to implement the ICC’s arrest warrant against Duterte issued on March 11.

“While I agree that more suspects were arrested after Duterte took office, what alarmed me was the sudden increase in suspects killed during buy-bust operations, allegedly for fighting back,” Torre said in a Facebook post.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has charged former President Duterte with three counts of murder for his alleged role in forming a death squad that led to the brutal killing of individuals suspected of using or selling drugs and being members of drug syndicates.

Torre cited the monthly data on anti-illegal drug law enforcement actions from 2016 to show the spike. From January to March 2016, police arrested 1,202 suspects with no reported deaths. Between April and June 2016, 10 suspects were killed and 1,074 arrested, less than 1 percent of all arrests.

After Duterte was sworn in on June 30, 2016, the number of deaths surged. In July 2016 alone, 120 suspects were killed and 1,121 arrested—nearly 10 percent killed. For the entire third quarter of 2016, 271 suspects were killed out of 3,368 arrested, or one in every 13 suspects.

“For me, Duterte’s ‘kill, kill, kill’ policy is clearly reflected in these numbers,” Torre said. “He must answer to the families of Filipinos now seeking justice before the ICC.”

According to #RealNumbersPH, the government’s official data initiative led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, authorities conducted 239,218 anti-illegal drug operations, arrested 345,216 people, and reported 6,252 deaths during these operations from July 1, 2016, to May 31, 2022. Advocacy groups, however, have long claimed that the real death toll could top 30,000 when factoring in victims of vigilante-style killings outside official police operations.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s 2016 annual report showed that of the 34,077 anti-drug operations conducted that year, 21,655 were buy-bust operations, while 305 were classified as large-scale raids targeting major drug lords and laboratories.

Duterte faces ICC charges of crimes against humanity over the thousands of killings linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign. The former president has denied wrongdoing, insisting the campaign was lawful and that the slain suspects resisted arrest.

The Philippine government has not formally cooperated with the ICC investigation but has faced mounting pressure from rights groups and victims’ families to do so. /cb/abc

