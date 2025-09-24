PH among most bribery-tolerant countries in Asia, survey shows

CORRUPTION composite image from Inquirer file and stock

MANILA, Philippines—Only 3 in 10 Filipinos believe bribery is “never justifiable,” making the Philippines one of the most tolerant countries toward bribery in Asia, based on the latest findings from the World Values Survey (7th Wave).

According to the dataset analyzed by Dr. Rogelio Alicor Panao, INQUIRER Metrics data scientist and associate professor at the University of the Philippines, just 30.6 percent of Filipino respondents outright rejected bribery—much lower than in Indonesia (70.4 percent), Thailand (69.9 percent), or high-capacity states like Japan (81 percent) and Singapore (81.7 percent), where “outright rejection is nearly universal.”

At the other extreme, 7.9 percent of Filipinos said bribery is “always justifiable,” the highest rate in the region. Another 19.4 percent landed in the middle of the 10-point scale—indicating that many consider bribery acceptable under certain conditions.

“These responses highlight a paradox,” said Panao. “While Filipinos denounce corruption in public life, many also rationalize it as a practical necessity.”

He noted that in a system “marked by red tape, underfunded bureaucracies, and patronage politics,” bribery is often seen as a way to “grease the wheels.” In contrast, countries like Indonesia and Thailand leaned more firmly toward rejection, showing lower tolerance in both extremes and the middle ground.

The data suggest that moral appeals may not be enough to break this tolerance. “It will take stronger institutions that deliver fairness and efficiency without shortcuts,” the analysis added.

The World Values Survey is a long-running global research initiative aimed at understanding how people’s beliefs, values, and norms affect political, social, and economic development. The 7th Wave covered nearly 80 countries, including several in Asia.

The findings come at a time when corruption scandals continue to dominate national headlines. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday, September 23, has recommended criminal charges against several lawmakers, including Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada and Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co, over alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

Last week, separate administrative cases were also filed against a former Highway Patrol Group (HPG) official accused of receiving a ₱7-million bribe from an arrested suspect. The bribe was allegedly given in exchange for special treatment and for dropping charges against the suspect, which included violations of the firearms and explosives regulation law and disobedience to an agent in authority.

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) confirmed that the official is now facing charges for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, adding that the alleged scheme reflects how bribery can seep into law enforcement processes.

