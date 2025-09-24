Lapu-Lapu City to act on flooding at Vistabella Subdivision

Photo screenshot from Junard “Ahong” Chan’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has pledged to assist residents of Vistabella Subdivision in Barangay Basak after their access road was flooded.

A video posted by a netizen on social media earlier went viral, showing the flooded road and residents forced to use a narrow footpath to cross the area.

Engr. Perla Amar, city engineer of Lapu-Lapu City, said they received the report on Saturday. She added that she will meet with officials of the Vistabella homeowners’ association this week to discuss possible solutions.

READ: Lapu-Lapu CDRRMO head: Engineering interventions needed to solve flooding in city

One of the measures the city plans to implement is the declogging of the subdivision’s drainage system.

Meanwhile, some netizens criticized the footpath after the words “AhongCares” were written on it. Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan clarified that the budget used to construct the footpaths came from his personal funds, not from the government.

ALSO READ: Infra projects to solve flooding, traffic top Lapu-Lapu mayor’s to-do list

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP