LIST: Classes suspended in parts of northern Cebu

DOST-Pagasa

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Classes were suspended in parts of northern Cebu this Thursday, September 25, due to inclement weather.

Among those that suspended classes in all levels in both private and public schools were the municipalities of Santa Fe, Madridejos, Medellin, and Tabogon that announced the news over their respective social media pages Wednesday night.

The suspension of classes was a move that concerned local governments implement to protect their constituents from the ill effects of Severe Tropical Storm Opong and southwest monsoon locally known as habagat.

Opong slightly intensifies

In a Tropical Cyclone Bulletin released at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, September 24, Pagasa said that Opong had slightly intensified while moving over the Philippine Sea.

The center of Opong was 595 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 660 km East of Maasin City, Southern Leyte with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 125 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 was hoisted in Northern Samar and the northern portion of Eastern Samar – San Policarpo, Oras, Jipapad, Arteche.

TCWS No. 1 was also hoisted in parts of Luzon and the Visayas, including Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Calubian, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Palo)

Class suspension

In Madridejos town in Bantayan Island, Mayor Romeo Villaceran issued a Memorandum on Wednesday, September 24, for the suspension of classes in their town starting Thursday, September 25, until Friday, September 26, “due to anticipated continuous heavy rain.”

In the neighboring Santa Fe town, Mayor Ithamar Espinosa announced Wednesday night the suspension of classes in all schools in their town today, based on the recommendation of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Espinosa said they also continued to monitor developments of Opong.

In Tabogon town, the municipal government announced the suspension of face-to-face classes as “a precautionary and pre-emptive measure and to ensure the safety of our students, teachers and school personnel in Schools.”

In Medellin, Mayor Edwin Salimbangon also ordered the suspension of classes in all levels today and on Friday, September 26, to also ensure the safety of students, faculty, and the rest of their residents.

“Schools are therefore encouraged to shift to alternative or other learning modalities to avoid disruption of learning during the suspension period,” the municipal government said in an advisory.

