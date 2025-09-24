IT-BPM industry projected to reach $42B revenues by 2026

BPO HAVEN. The Cebu IT Park on Barangays Apas and Lahug in Cebu City, the seat of the business process outsourcing industry in Cebu, is a city within a city that doesn’t sleep. (CDN PHOTO/TONEE DESPOJO)

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry is projected to sustain growth in the next two years.

Jack Madrid, president and CEO of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), said the industry was expected to generate $42 billion in revenues by 2026. This is about 5 percent higher than this year’s revenue forecast of $40 billion.

Madrid also said the sector may employ 1.97 million Filipinos by next year.

“Our core remains intact: banking, financial services, health care and yes, we are the world leader in digital customer experience,” Madrid said in his presentation during the International IT-BPM Summit 2025 on Tuesday.

In a press briefing during the event, Madrid said the “slightly higher growth rate” of global capability centers (GCCs) was also contributing to the sector’s growth.

GCCs refer to the strategic unit of a company that supports global operations. It delivers a wide range of services such as IT, finance, customer service and research and development.

“It’s encouraging to see the continuing interest from existing GCCs and prospective GCCs, not just from the US (United States), but even from markets like Australia and Europe,” he told reporters.

Philippines versus India

Madrid said the Philippines has 170 GCCs to date, significantly lower than India’s 2,000 GCCs.

“On the reputation of being a leader in customer experience, I think that positions the Philippines as the natural GCC hub after India,” Madrid said.

While India has a “very clear road map” to retain its standing as the world’s top GCC market, Madrid said the Philippines had a talent pool, cost efficiency and mature ecosystem to expand its role as a GCC hub driving enterprise-wide innovation.

“There is no limit.. to what we can do because I think there is way more potential to grow between India and the Philippines,” he added.

The group said the global GCC market was projected to hit $155 billion by 2027.

Despite its growth potential, Madrid said the IT-BPM industry should continue evolving, noting it was “too big to fail.”

“We cannot afford complacency. We cannot allow the sunset industry narrative to take root because we’re growing faster than the global market,” he added.

According to IBPAP, the industry already employs nearly 2 million Filipinos and contributes 8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

