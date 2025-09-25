Expensive goods? Bohol to post weekly price bulletins for monitoring

Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado presides over the Bohol Provincial Price Coordinating Council meeting held on September 23. | Photo courtesy of Bohol Provincial Government

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Responding to reports on the increasing prices of goods in their province, the Bohol Provincial government will soon post a weekly price bulletin for basic commodities to especially guide the consumers on its prevailing cost.

The move was agreed upon during the third quarter meeting of the Provincial Price Coordinating Council (PPCC) held on Tuesday, September 23, and presided by Governor Erico Aris Aumentado.

Provincial Administrator Asteria Caberte and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Bohol Provincial Director Vierna Teresa Ligan were also present during the meeting.

DTI-Bohol, that functions as the PPCC Secretariat, is tasked to consolidate the weekly price data and post these on the official social media platforms of the Bohol Provincial government and in conspicuous places in the province.

The weekly price bulletin is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks as soon sa data-gathering mechanisms are finalized.

Weekly price bulletin

In an advisory, the provincial government said that having a weekly price bulletin for basic commodities would “ensure transparency and provide accurate information to consumers across the province.”

The weekly price bulletin will feature the prevailing market prices of pork, chicken, local fish, rice, vegetables, fruits, and spices, and other basic commodities.

Prices will be sourced from the different supermarkets and public wet markets in the province like the Dao, Cogon and Manga Markets that are all located in Tagbilaran City.

The bulletin will also include comparative data from neighboring provinces such as Cebu, Negros, and Siquijor “to give the public a broader perspective on market trends,” the provincial government said.

For Aumentado, this initiative “underscores the provincial government’s commitment to consumer protection and transparency, amidst reports of increasing prices of basic commodities in the provinces posted on social media.”

Caberte said that having a price bulletin would also strengthen coordination among government agencies and their private sector partners.

