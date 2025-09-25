Marcos reappears at Camp Aguinaldo after 4 days of absence

After missing from the public eye for four days, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. makes an appearance in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Sept. 24, 2025, Wednesday, to lead the situation briefing of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to assess the impact of Super Typhoon Nando, and to prepare for Tropical Storm Opong (Bualoi), which is still intensifying before it directly making landfall over the Bicol Region on Friday afternoon. PHOTO FROM PCO.

MANILA, Philippines — After being out of the public eye for four days, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made a surprise appearance at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, on Wednesday.

He led the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) situation briefing to assess the impact of Super Typhoon Nando (international name: Ragasa) and the southwest monsoon, as well as to prepare for Tropical Storm Opong (Bualoi), which is expected to intensify before hitting Luzon this weekend.

The President did not accommodate an interview after the briefing. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, who also chairs the NDRRMC, fielded questions from reporters.

In a briefing, Palace press officer Claire Castro said Marcos was well, and had been “busy with private meetings” in Malacañang.

According to the Malacañang official, the President was supposed to have no public engagements until Saturday.

President Marcos’ presence at the NDRRMC caught journalists off-guard as no advisory was provided for this engagement.

Before this, the President’s last public appearance was on Sept. 20, during his visit at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, where he also ordered the return of the P60 billion in excess funds of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) that was transferred to the national treasury in three tranches last year back to the state health insurer.

The President was supposed to preside over the NDRRMC situation briefings on Monday and Tuesday, but he did not appear on both these dates.

Castro stressed there were no threats in the life of the President, which allegedly prompted him to stay cooped inside the Malacañang since the Sept. 21 rallies that were marred by riots just outside the Palace gates.

“Except for the earlier threats made by the Vice President on President Marcos’ life, as of now there are no direct perceived or direct threats targeting the President,” she said.

“It just so happens that there are currently no scheduled activities. But let us see, and we will issue a media advisory once you may join his activities,” Castro told journalists.

Violence erupted on Sunday as protesters clad in black shirts and black face masks attempted to breach the Palace gates.

They first burned down a container truck set up by the Presidential Security Command to block the entrance to the Palace at the foot of Ayala Bridge.

They also hurled rocks, molotov cocktails, and other objects at the police, prompting them to fire a water cannon to disperse the crowd.

The violence peaked in the Mendiola Peace Arch on Recto Avenue when the same group of rioters attempted to break through the police line shielding the road to Malacañang.

A total of 216 individuals were arrested, including 91 minors, of which the youngest was only 9 years old.

According to Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, those arrested might face charges from grave physical injuries to the nonbailable arson, “and we can go as far as sedition.”

He said the arrested “anarchists” confessed they intended to burn Malacañang.

Authorities also received information that a person holding a microphone during the rally at the Liwasang Bonifacio — organized by supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte — told their supporters to “Just a little longer and we will be heading to Mendiola. Bring your lighters.”

While these were happening, Remulla said President Marcos was “in a secured facility inside the Malacañang compound, monitoring every step.”

Since Sunday, security has been tight around and inside the Malacañang complex.

Philippine National Police acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said police and military presence in the area have been increased in anticipation of future threats targeting the President or the Palace.

“Malacañang is the seat of power. Whether there is or there is no threat, this vital installation is given the highest security,” he added. /jpv

