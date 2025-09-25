Daily Gospel, September 25

This is the Gospel for today, September 24, which is the Thursday of the twenty-fifth week in ordinary time.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 9, 7-9.
Herod the tetrarch heard about all that was happening, and he was greatly perplexed because some were saying, “John has been raised from the dead” ; others were saying, “Elijah has appeared”; still others, “One of the ancient prophets has arisen.”But Herod said, “John I beheaded. Who then is this about whom I hear such things?” And he kept trying to see him.
