Kiko Barzaga poked phone at her face during House budget talks – Garin

MANILA, Philippines — Deputy Speaker and Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin explained why she reacted negatively in a video posted by Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga.

Garin said that Barzaga was poking her face with his smartphone and that was the reason for her reaction in the video.

She said in a message to INQUIRER that she did not ask Barzaga to stop taking a video, rather, she asked the Cavite solon to stop his antics as the House was in the middle of its job to discuss the proposed 2026 national budget at the plenary.

“I did not ask him to stop taking the video. He kept on poking his phone at my face in the midst of the budget deliberation. Have tolerated his noise of being disruptive in the midst of work but he needs to also observe proper decorum,” Garin said in a message through Viber.

In a separate ambush interview, Garin detailed Barzaga’s behavior at the plenary, saying that Barzaga kept on speaking at the plenary about his speakership plans despite the chamber concentrating on its work to debate on the General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

According to Garin, they have become accustomed to Barzaga taking videos during the plenary session, but she appealed to the lawmaker to stop with his antics since they are busy discussing the proposed budget.

Garin said Barzaga’s phone was inches away from her face which she found improper and impolite.

“He really likes to take videos of his colleagues. And a while ago, he was there making noise, we understand if it’s related to the budget being discussed or if he has an advocacy to raise, that’s why I told him that he can interpellate if he wants, he can participate in the budget deliberation […] We just let him be when he makes noises or whateve,” she said in Filipino.

“But a while ago we were serious. We are in a hurry. You know that we left the House at three in the morning earlier, and now, a lot of agencies are standing by […] but then he was poking his phone in my face. So I told him not to do that, because I don’t think it’s also nice, anyone would not feel good if a phone is being poked on your face,” she added.

Earlier, Barzaga posted a video he took, showing lawmakers huddling during the plenary debates on the proposed budget. Barzaga then approached Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, who greeted him.

Barzaga then proceeded to ask Marcos about a “Tito Romualdez”, referring to former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez — cousin of Marcos’ father, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

After this, Barzaga went on to ask Garin about the same issue, which prompted Garin to swat away the Cavite solon’s phone.

Garin said after the incident, Barzaga was apologetic, asking for forgiveness several times.

“We were talking about who will still raise questions, and what will these questions be […] So these things, I don’t think you can disrupt members of Congress who are working. But he was very apologetic after,” Garin said in Filipino.

“He repeatedly said ‘please, I’m sorry.’ Then he made cat noises. I told him Kiko, it’s okay because I can tolerate it, but when I am working, we lack the time, give me the time and the flexibility to work,” she added.

Barzaga attracted controversy recently due to his behavior while inside Congress, leading some lawmakers — including his former party-mates at the National Unity Party (NUP) — to conclude that he is “unwell.”

Amid talks of a leadership change in the House, NUP chairperson and Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno said that Barzaga suddenly barged inside Majority Leader Marcos’ office last September 15 and told everyone to “sit down” before laying his plans if he becomes Speaker.

“It seems that he is not well, you know? And I think everybody is seeing that, right? It seems that all is not right, so because of that we stayed silent […] but of course, the number of incidents mounted,” Puno, chairperson of the NUP, said in a press briefing.

“A while ago, at noon, he went into the office of the Majority Leader, he closed the door and said ‘Everybody sit down, I want to tell you about my plans for what to do with Congress,’ he said. ‘I am running for Speaker,’ he added, and then he approached other lawmakers, saying ‘You,’ he said, ‘if you will join me I will make you deputy speaker,’ that was how he talked,” he added.

Puno said everybody in the room was shocked, but Barzaga was accommodated, with Marcos allegedly listening to what Barzaga had to say.

With no developments after the meeting, Puno said he saw Barzaga approaching lawmakers during the plenary session to campaign, and ask for support for his Speakership bid.

Puno also lead an NUP contingent who vowed to file an ethics complaint against Barzaga, believing that the Cavite lawmaker made four possible violations:

Not acting in a manner that reflects creditably on the House

Engaging in acts contrary to law, good morals, customs and public policy

Conduct that incites seditious activity

Conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and unbecoming of a Member of Congress

Barzaga, after leaving NUP, started posting different criticisms against House members, cabinet officials, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, and even President Marcos.

There were also insinuations from Barzaga, asking alleged “protesters” not to burn the Batasang Pambansa complex down until before they have evacuated employees and documents. /jpv

