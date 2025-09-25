Opong: Signal No. 1 hoisted in parts of northern Cebu.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted in various localities in northern Cebu Thursday morning, September 25, as Severe Tropical Storm Opong continues to intensify.

These are the towns of Daanbantayan, Medellin, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Asturias, Compostela, Camotes, and Bantayan Islands, and the cities of Bogo and Danao.

In an advisory released at 5 a.m. today, Pagasa also hoisted TCWS No. 2 in parts of Luzon, Northern and Eastern Samar areas.

The center of Opong was spotted 440 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 4 a.m. today with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

Opong is forecast to move west northwestward while approaching Eastern Visayas and Southern Luzon areas and may make landfall over Bicol Region by Friday afternoon or evening.

Suspension of classes

At least four local government units — Santa Fe, Madridejos, Tabogon and Medellin — in nothern Cebu have announced the suspension of classes in their localities Wednesday night.

The move was a means to protect the students, teachers and other residents in these towns from possible heavy downpour and moderate to strong winds.

Sea trips were suspended in parts of northern Cebu on Wednesday afternoon and today, September 25, due to rough seas caused by Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

Rough seas

SeaCat has announced the cancellation of their trips today, September 25, and on Friday, September 26, from Cebu to Catbalogan due to “rough seas.”

In an advisory, SeaCat said they would resume operations to these routes on Saturday, September 27.

On Wednesday night, the Cebu Ports Authority announced the cancellation of trips from Cebu to Masbate, Calbayog and Hilongos.

Also cancelled were afternoon trips from the Maya Port in Daanbantayan town to Malapascua Island and the midnight trips from Maya Port to Mating, Sorsogon and Calbayog.

Code Blue Alert Status

In Ormoc City in Leyte, Mayor Lucy-Torres Gomez announced the declaration of a Code Blue Alert Status starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday as a preparation for Opong.

A Blue Alert Status means heightened readiness and personnel attendance for escalating emergencies.

With the declaration, the Ormoc City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Operations Center (OpCen) was “officially activated and will operate on a 24/7 basis to ensure close monitoring, rapid coordination, and immediate response to any emergency that may arise.”

The city government also shared on its official Facebook page emergency hotlines that the Ormocanons can call for assistance.

