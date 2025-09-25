Filipinos on H1-B visas told to postpone travel outside US

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday night “strongly advised” Filipinos on H-1B visas to avoid unnecessary travel outside of the United States until the rules on re-entry are fully clarified.

The advisory comes after the administration of President Donald Trump issued a proclamation that would impose an annual USD100,000 fee on H-1 B applications.

READ: What to know about the H-1B visa Trump has targeted with $100,000 fees

The H-1B program applies to employers seeking to hire non-immigrant as workers in specialty occupations or as fashion models of distinguished merit and ability, according to the US Department of Labor.

At present, the DFA said Filipinos account for only 1.3 percent of all H-1B visa holders, and those already in the country “will not be affected by the latest US measure.”

READ: US to non-immigrant visa applicants: Set socmed accounts to public

“Should travel outside the US be unavoidable, we encourage them to consult their employers in advance, as employers may be required to shoulder additional costs, such as the one-time fee of USD 100,000, when facilitating their employee’s re-entry,” it said.

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C., together with the Consulates General across the United States, is closely monitoring the implementation of the proclamation.

“We remain ready to provide guidance and assistance to our Filipino community as needed,” it added. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP