NBI -7 on flood control projects in Cebu: Signs of substandard ones seen

An NBI-7 agent inspecting a flood control project in Brgy. Bonbon, Cebu City during one of its inspections on September 23, 2025. | Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — So far, as investigations continue, Cebu remains free of ghost flood control projects.

But investigators found signs pointing to substandard ones.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) revealed that they discovered at least 15 flood control projects that apparently failed to meet engineering standards.

To confirm their findings, NBI-7 have invited technical experts from the Commission on Audit (COA), among other concerned agencies, said director and lawyer Renan Oliva.

“We are gathering pertinent documents from other government agencies to build up the case,” Oliva told reporters in a press briefing.

“As far as the site inspection is concerned, we will be requesting the Commission on Audit to conduct a technical investigation audit to determine if the project is substandard or up to par with the specification of the contract,” he added.

The NBI-7’s investigation here, as well as in Bohol, Siquijor and Negros Oriental, is in line with the ongoing nationwide probe related to the flood control mess.

The agency has already dispatched separate teams to personally inspect over 1,000 flood control infrastructure around Cebu, including those implemented way back in 2016.

Between 2022 and 2025, the island province has been the recipient of a total of 414 flood control projects, worth over P26 billion, making it the second province with the most number of these flood mitigation projects.

