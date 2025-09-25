Capitol terminates 13 infrastructure projects due to delays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government has terminated several infrastructure projects due to significant delays.

“We have terminated 13 projects. Most of these, or at least 10, had been put to a halt due to negative slippage or delays, while the rest incurred problems relating to road right of way,” said Gov. Pamela Baricuatro in Cebuano.

Most of the projects involved road concreting in various towns and cities in the province, the construction of multi-purpose buildings, and the installation of solar lamps in Mandaue City, Cordova, and Consolacion.

“The cost of this project ranges from P1.1 million to P5.9 million,” Baricuatro added.

It can be recalled that the provincial government ordered the audit of 154 ongoing infrastructure projects as part of their promise to uphold transparency.

Of this number, at least 77 have been given clearance to proceed, while the rest remain under review.

