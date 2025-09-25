Suitcase deliveries: Driver confirms ex-DPWH exec’s claim

DRIVER TESTIFIES. Andrei Balatbat, a driver under the DPWH Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office, testifies before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Thursday (Sept. 25, 2025). Balatbat admitted that he once delivered six to eight suitcases to a residence in Valle Verde, Pasig City allegedly linked to Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co. (Screenshot from Senate livestream)

MANILA, Philippines – A driver under the Department of the Public Works and Highways Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office confirmed before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Thursday that he personally delivered suitcases, corroborating earlier claims that funds from flood control projects were being moved in bulk to a lawmaker’s residence.

Andrei Balatbat admitted under questioning by Senator Erwin Tulfo that he once brought six to eight suitcases to a house in Valle Verde, Pasig City allegedly linked to Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.

READ: P1B cash sent to Zaldy Co’s penthouse, 2 ex-DPWH execs say

“Ako po isang beses nakapag-deliver…mga nasa 6 to 8 na maleta po (I was able to deliver once…around six to eight suitcases),” he said.

Tulfo noted that Balatbat’s account was consistent with former Department of the Public Works and Highways Bulacan 1st Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez’s statement tagging drivers as couriers of kickbacks.

When pressed about the contents, Balatbat said: “Wala po kaming idea (We had no idea).”

He said staff met him upon arrival at the residence but there were no receipts or acknowledgments.

READ: Former Zaldy Co aide links Martin Romualdez to flood control mess

The driver also confirmed another handover in Fairview, Quezon City, where suitcases were transferred from their vehicle to another with plate number NFI 6319 at a Phoenix Petroleum station.

“Bale sila po ‘yung kumuha sa sasakyan namin (They were the ones who took it from our vehicle),” he said.

Earlier, Hernandez had been identified by colleagues and former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo as the “primary person responsible” for alleged ghost projects and the delivery of project cuts.

READ: Mandaue City councilor pushes for local independent anti-corruption body

Balatbat’s testimony was cited by senators as reinforcing those claims.

Tulfo said the committee would expect more names to surface when Bernardo files his supplemental affidavit.

“Hindi ako naniniwala na itong apat lang po ito. I’m sure meron din po siguro mabanggit sa Kongreso (I don’t believe it’s just these four. I’m sure there will be more from Congress),” he said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP