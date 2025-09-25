Martin Romualdez linked by former aide of Zaldy Co to flood control mess

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez — File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez was implicated by Orly Regala Guteza, former security consultant of Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, in the anomalous flood control scandal, alleging that the lawmaker received kickbacks from government projects.

As Co’s security aide, he was assigned to carry and deliver luggages containing “basura” — a term for piles of money approximately amounting to more or less P48 million each — to certain locations, said Guteza at the Senate panel on blue ribbong’s hearing.

Guteza, who was hired on December 5, 2024, said he used to report every day at the 56th floor of Horizon Residences in Bonifacio Global City, where Co resides.

However, whenever he is assigned to “garbage” duty, they usually go to 28th Ladybug corner Dragonfly Street in Valle Verde 6, Pasig City.

According to Guteza, during each “garbage duty,” certain individuals are expected to deliver suitcases containing money, which in return will be received by John Paul Estrada and Mark Tecsay, both of whom were Co’s executive assistants.

“What usually happens when we are on duty with the ‘garbage’ is that it is often brought to Congressman Zaldy Co’s house in Valle Verde 6, where it is received by Mark and Paul,” said Guteza.

“After we brought down the said ‘garbage,’ it was brought into Congressman Zaldy Co’s house in Valle Verde 6 and counted by Mark and Paul,” he added.

After the money gets counted, Guteza said they will load the suitcases into the vehicles and then deliver them to Horizon Residences in Taguig.

Upon arrival at the Horizon Residences, they immediately go to the basement in order to unload the “garbage” and afterwards bring it to Co’s unit on the 56th floor.

But before it gets unloaded from the vehicles, Guteza said the “garbage” is already deducted.

“For example, we brought up 46 suitcases, but we would bring down only 35 suitcases to deliver to the houses of House Speaker Martin Romualdez at 42 McKinley Street, Taguig. The 11 suitcases were left upstairs on the 56th floor of Horizon Residences. Approximately three times, I myself delivered the ‘garbage’ to Congressman Zaldy Co’s unit at Horizon Residences and to the houses of Speaker Romualdez at 42 McKinley Street, Taguig,” said Guteza.

“There were more instances when we delivered the ‘garbage’ to the house of Speaker Romualdez and to the house of Congressman Zaldy Co, because we were different personnel assigned as close-in security, backup, and advance party, who were on rotation,” he added.

In his sworn affidavit, Guteza likewise mentioned Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, claiming that the latter brought 46 suitcases containing money to Co’s residence in Valle Verde 6.

INQUIRER has sought comment from Romualdez’s office but has yet to receive a response as of posting time. /das

