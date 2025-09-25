Opong strands 261 passengers in Central Visayas ports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several passengers in various ports in Central Visayas were left stranded after dozens of seatrips were cancelled due to Tropical Storm Opong (international name: Bualoi).

As of Thursday, September 25, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recorded a total of 261 stranded passengers in the region.

Around 250 seatrips, from motorbancas to rolling cargoes, were also cancelled.

Likewise, authorities urged owners of small seacrafts not to venture out to sea for their own safety.

“The PCG urges all shipowners, operators, and fisherfolk to exercise extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay alert for further weather and sea condition updates,” PCG added.

The state weather bureau on Thursday hoisted storm signals in most parts of the Visayas, including Cebu.

Areas in Northern Cebu had been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1, based on the latest severe weather bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

With storm signals in place, sea voyages are prohibited.

