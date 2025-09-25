Mandaue City on high alert as Typhoon Opong nears C. Visayas

CDN file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government is actively preparing for the possible effects of Typhoon Opong, which is currently affecting parts of Central Visayas, including northern Cebu.

As of Thursday morning, Sept. 25, local officials are on alert and coordinating with departments and agencies to ensure the safety of residents and minimize potential disruptions.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano shared that since early Thursday morning, he has been closely monitoring the situation. He also addressed a common question among students and parents in the city.

“To be honest, bisag ganahan ko, dili man gud nga ako ra ang magbuot ana. Mag-agad ta sa CDRRMO, and of course, in coordination with PAGASA. Mangutana pud ta sa uban local chief executives para coordinated among declaration of no classes.”

The mayor emphasized that any suspension of classes must be based on recommendations from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the weather bureau, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, to ensure the decision is based on accurate data and aligned with neighboring LGUs.

According to Mayor Ouano, the city’s emergency response units are already on standby. He mentioned that the CDRRMO, City Social Welfare Services (CSWS), and the City Health Office have all been alerted to ensure readiness in case the weather worsens.

“Giingnan na gyud nato sila nga to be alert and to make sure everything is in place. Knowing them, prepared na gyud na sila daan, labi na nga kabalo ta nga nisulod na ang bagyo sa Pilipinas,” he said.

The mayor added that, based on current forecasts, the city is mainly anticipating heavy rains and possible flooding. The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has also been advised to be on high alert to help manage traffic flow and provide assistance in flood-prone areas.

“Giandam na nato daan ang tanang kinahanglan. Gipa-alert na sad ang atoang Emergency Response Team sa mga barangay,” the mayor added. As of 11:00 a.m. advisory from PAGASA, Typhoon Opong was spotted approximately 300 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness reaching up to 135 km/h. Central Visayas is now feeling the effects of the storm, with parts of Cebu placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1.

City officials continue to monitor updates from PAGASA and will provide timely announcements regarding class suspensions and other advisories. Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels and to take all necessary precautions, especially those living in flood-prone or low-lying areas. /csl

